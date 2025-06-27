New sanctions against Russia’s "shadow fleet" coming soon, there are good results with partners – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported good results in cooperation with international partners on imposing sanctions against Russia’s "shadow fleet."

He made the statement at the "Fair Play: Fair Game" conference on additional sanctions against Russia, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I want to commend everyone working to curb Russia’s energy revenues. Thanks to our state institutions, powerful partners, and cooperation with civil society, we have achieved genuinely good results in enforcing sanctions against Russia’s shadow tanker fleet," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that sanctions should now be applied to the captains of Russian tankers as well.

"Sanctions must also be extended to all legal entities linked to the (Russian shadow fleet -ed.) Also, terminals used to load Russian oil. This is colossal daily work: from export controls and supply-chain restrictions to blocking financial instruments and imposing individual sanctions. Yet all of it is necessary! Without it Moscow will not think about peace. Of course, we are doing our part; our own sanction packages are highly active. I want to thank the entire team making this possible," Zelenskyy added.

