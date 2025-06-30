Air defence neutralises 74 enemy UAVs out of 107 - Air Force

On the night of 30 June, the enemy attacked with 107 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiiske - TOT of Crimea. The main area of attack is Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

As of 09.00, air defence neutralised 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east and south of the country. 64 were shot down by firepower, 10 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 15 locations, and downed (wreckage) fell in 2 locations.

