Slovakia and Hungary block adoption of 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia - media

The introduction of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is currently blocked due to the position of two countries at once - Slovakia and Hungary.

A diplomat from one of the key EU states said this in a commentary to "European Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, during a meeting of EU ambassadors on 27 June, these countries opposed the approval of a new package of restrictions. Slovakia demands guarantees from the European Commission regarding the consequences of a complete rejection of Russian gas from 2028. Hungary, according to the source, has not put forward any formal conditions.

It is expected that the EU countries will not return to further discussions on the sanctions package until at least 3 July, which is the date of the European Commission's visit to Bratislava.

