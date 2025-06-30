Sybiha called on EU and US to strengthen sanctions against Russia: This is not only to support Ukraine, but also to protect Europe

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the European Union and the United States to increase sanctions pressure on Russia as a key tool to weaken its military machine.

He said this at a joint press conference with German Foreign Ministry State Secretary Johannes Wadefuhl, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I thank the German side for promoting the 18th EU sanctions package. It should be adopted in the near future - we are counting on it. Our partners are imposing sanctions against Russia not only to support Ukraine, but for their own sake, to deprive the Russian war machine of resources and to protect Europe," Sybiha said.

He emphasized the importance of transatlantic coordination on sanctions. In this context, the minister expressed hope for new sanctions decisions by the United States, including the adoption of Senator Lindsey Graham's bill.

"Such steps will facilitate the peace process, not hinder it," the Foreign Minister added.