Zelenskyy personally appealed to Trump on Patriot purchase - Sybiha

Ukraine approached the United States with a proposal to purchase Patriot air defense systems.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a briefing with the German Foreign Minister, Censor.NET reports citing Novosti Live.

He noted that the Russian army is no longer the army of 2022.

"They are also gaining combat experience. They are also applying the latest technologies, testing them on the battlefield. They are also advancing in the development of their defense. This is not only a threat to Ukraine, it is a threat to transatlantic security.

We see that they have increased their attacks on cities. They are hitting civilian targets to sow panic, to influence the mood of our population. Air defense systems are certainly key to preventing this," Sybiha explained.

The Foreign Minister thanked Germany for its unprecedented assistance in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"We continue to expect and very much hope that we will receive additional systems from our partners. I would also like to remind you that we have appealed to the American side, President Zelenskyy personally appealed to President Trump with a proposal to purchase additional air defense systems, namely Patriot, which can shoot down ballistic missiles," the minister emphasized.

Another area in which Ukraine needs assistance, Sybiha said, is in building up its capacity to manufacture its own air defense systems.

"And this cooperation with our German friends will also be mutually beneficial for us," he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Trump did not rule out the transfer of missiles for the Patriot system to Ukraine.