Ukraine to receive ninth $500 million IMF tranche – Shmyhal

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has completed the eighth review of the EFF program for Ukraine, and Kyiv will soon receive the next tranche from the Fund totaling $500 million.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"The IMF Executive Board has completed the eighth review of the cooperation program with Ukraine. We will soon receive the ninth tranche from the Fund in the amount of $500 million. The funds will be directed to cover priority budget expenditures," the Prime Minister said.

He added that over $10 billion has already been disbursed to Ukraine under the EFF program. According to him, this is an important contribution to maintaining Ukraine’s resilience and macro-financial stability.

"I am grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its unwavering solidarity and support. Together and in a coordinated manner, we work for victory, reconstruction, and growth," Shmyhal added.

