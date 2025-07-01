Accumulation of personnel, equipment and deployment of military in tent camps in rear is prohibited, - Syrskyi

In order to counter enemy air strikes, the accumulation of personnel and military equipment and the deployment of military personnel in tent camps is prohibited.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, posted this on Facebook.

According to Syrskyi, he held a monthly meeting to improve the quality of training in the Armed Forces, to increase security in training centres and other problematic issues.

Preparation timeframe

The period of basic general training will be extended to 51 days (compared to 49 days at present). Two days will be added to train servicemen to counter enemy attack UAVs.

"This is one of the innovations of the sixth edition of the BGMT programme, which is being finalised," he said.

The Armed Forces are also working to develop basic training in the rear areas of brigades.

"We are aware of the complexity of the situation and are strengthening the psychological training of servicemen, which is an integral part of their combat readiness," he added.

Protection of training centres

Syrskyi also heard reports on the implementation of measures to protect training centres from enemy air (missile) strikes.

"My unconditional requirement is to ensure and improve the safety of servicemen in training centres and at rear training grounds. The accumulation of personnel and military equipment, the deployment of servicemen in tent camps is prohibited!

New shelters, dugouts and other protective structures are being constructed at the training locations. Additional engineering solutions are being implemented to protect our soldiers as they prepare, train and recover," the statement said.

Syrskyi also stressed the mandatory compliance with the requirements for the equipment of shelters in training centres and training grounds, as well as the correct and prompt notification of air raid alarms.

Tasks based on the meeting results

The Commander-in-Chief has identified tasks to improve training. Among them is to organise the assignment of the newly created army corps to training battalions that operate as part of unit training centres.

The newly appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Ihor Skybiuk, will be responsible for training.