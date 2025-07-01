Denmark takes over presidency of EU Council: Continued support for Ukraine among priorities

As of today, Denmark has begun its presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will last until 31 December 2025.

Before that, Poland held the EU Council presidency.

"As of today, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the Danish EU Presidency begins. The Danish government has chosen two main priorities for the presidency, which we look forward to delivering on: a safer Europe, including stronger management of migration to the EU and continued support for Ukraine, and a competitive and green Europe. The presidency will last until the end of the year," the statement reads.

They noted that in today's changing geopolitical landscape, Europe must become much stronger, economically, politically and militarily.

"That is why we have set out an ambitious presidency programme aimed at enhancing the EU’s defence and security, providing support to Ukraine, and tackling irregular migration. All agendas where Denmark has already taken a leading role within the EU. At the same time, we will work to improve the conditions for European businesses by reducing regulatory burdens, while maintaining our commitment to the green transition. This will strengthen Europe’s long-term competitiveness. The Danish government is ready to get to work, and we look forward to delivering tangible results," says Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre.

