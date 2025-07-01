445 MSEC’s decisions on establishing disability for officials have been cancelled. Inspection is ongoing - Ministry of Health

445 decisions of the MSEC on establishing disability for officials were cancelled. The inspections are currently ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

As noted, the Ministry of Health, together with law enforcement agencies, continues to check the decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) on officials.

Currently, according to the information provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General, the verification includes 2,630 cases of officials from more than 70 state bodies who have been diagnosed with disabilities. The Centre for Functional Capacity Assessment has already reviewed 1692 cases. Another 423 people have been summoned for further examination to clarify their functional status.

Based on the results of the review, 445 decisions of the MSEC on the establishment of disability for officials have already been cancelled, and in 286 cases new decisions have been made, including changing the disability group (226 cases) or changing the period of disability establishment (60 cases).

The largest number of officials who have been diagnosed with a disability and are undergoing verification are in the following categories:

The State Customs Service of Ukraine - 810 cases, of which 369 have already been reviewed, 129 decisions have been cancelled, and in 78 cases the decision was changed;

The State Tax Service of Ukraine - 518 cases, of which 291 have been reviewed, 90 decisions have been cancelled, and 64 decisions have been changed;

The Prosecutor's Office - 448 cases, of which 203 have already been reviewed, 80 decisions have been cancelled, 45 decisions have been changed, and 121 people have been summoned for further examination.

The Ministry of Health reminds that as of 1 January 2025, a new system for assessing a person's daily functioning has been launched in Ukraine instead of the MSEC.

"This is a transparent model that focuses on real needs, not just documents," the Ministry assures.

As of 4 June, more than 254,000 cases have already been entered into the system: 46,289 of them are digitised materials transferred from the MSEC, and 208,450 are new electronic referrals generated by doctors. More than 220,000 cases have already been reviewed (222,258).