Ukraine receives ninth tranche of $500 million from IMF. Funds will be used for budgetary needs, - Shmyhal

IMF

Ukraine has received the ninth tranche of the International Monetary Fund - $500 million. The funds will be used to cover priority budgetary needs.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the result of the eighth revision of the EFF cooperation programme. So far, the Fund has already allocated $10.6 billion to Ukraine under the programme," the head of government said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the IMF for its ongoing systemic support, which has helped Ukraine to remain resilient in its fight for freedom and rebuild its state.

