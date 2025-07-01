Fortification embezzlement in Kharkiv region: all suspects placed in custody without bail

All five suspects in the case concerning the alleged embezzlement of funds allocated for constructing fortifications in the Kharkiv region have been remanded in custody for two months without bail.

This was reported by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office for the Eastern Region, according to Censor.NET.

The suspects include a former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, identified as the scheme’s organiser, as well as two directors of commercial companies and two individual entrepreneurs.

Prosecutors say the fraud involved artificially inflating prices for building materials and "dragon’s teeth" tank obstacles.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Embezzlement of funds allocated for fortifications in Kharkiv region

On June 28, the Prosecutor’s Office, together with the police, uncovered a criminal organization led by a former deputy mayor of Kharkiv. Five individuals, including the former deputy mayor, have been formally charged with embezzling UAH 5.4 million in state funds allocated for fortification construction by inflating the prices of materials.

The organizer and the director of one of the contracting companies, acting as the main contractor, involved the head of a shell company and two individual entrepreneurss, who purchased property for fortification construction at prices inflated by more than 30% above market value.

The suspects are accused of participating in a criminal organization with the intent to embezzle state funds on a particularly large scale during martial law.

