The Verkhovna Rada has decided to summon Defense Minister Rustem Umierov to the parliament to report on the fortifications.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 152 MPs.

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that before the Russian offensive in the Sumy region, there were no fortifications in the area where enemy infantry is now pressing

