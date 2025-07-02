Russia attacked with S-300 missiles and 114 "Shaheds". 79 targets were neutralized, hits were made in 14 locations. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian troops fired missiles and drones at Ukraine on the night of July 2, 2025.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the Russian Federation attacked with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region and 114 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
"As of 09.00, air defense neutralized 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east and south of the country. 40 were shot down by firepower, 39 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
The enemy attack UAVs were hit in 14 locations, and the downed ones fell at 2 locations," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password