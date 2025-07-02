ENG
Russian drone attacks man in Kherson: victim in serious condition

Around 8:00 am in the Dnipro district of Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a local resident with a drone.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosion.

The victim was diagnosed with explosive trauma, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, neck, and shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are currently fighting for his life.

