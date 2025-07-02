Night shelling of Kramatorsk: 41 houses damaged, art school destroyed

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, 41 apartment buildings were damaged and an art school was destroyed.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.

It is noted that on the night of July 2, the Russian invaders attacked the territory of the Kramatorsk city territorial community with five "Geranium-2" kamikaze drones.

As a result of the enemy attack, direct hits were recorded in the building of the art school, which was critically damaged. There were no casualties.

The blast wave and debris also damaged the glazing of windows and roofs of 41 apartment buildings. In addition, buildings of two municipal educational institutions and several non-residential infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Throughout the day, utility workers worked to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike.

