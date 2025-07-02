Ukraine ready to purchase and lease air defense systems and munitions, says Sybiha

Ukraine needs more air-defence systems and munitions, and the country is prepared to purchase or lease them.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha,

He noted that in June 2025 Russia launched more than 330 missiles, including nearly 80 ballistic missiles, at peaceful Ukrainian cities and communities, as well as over 5,000 strike drones and 5,000 guided aerial bombs.

The minister added that the only way to force Russia to end the war is to intensify pressure on Moscow and reinforce Ukraine.

"This sheer number of drones, bombs and missiles, especially ballistic ones, underscores the urgent need to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defence. We require more systems and munitions, and we are ready to buy or lease them," Minister stressed.

Sybiha also called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian production, including interceptor drones and air defense systems. Ukraine is actively working to develop its own capabilities, but support is urgently needed given the scale of Russian terror.

"Russia’s relentless strikes are primarily aimed at civilians, including women and children, as well as schools, hospitals, and residential areas. According to the UN, civilian casualties in Ukraine have increased by 37% over the past six months. This is not the time for weak decisions. It is time to show strength and send the right signals to Moscow," he concluded.

