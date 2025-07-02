1 722 2
Russians launch strike drones on Ukraine – Air Forces
On the evening of July 2, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password