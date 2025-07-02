ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians launch strike drones on Ukraine – Air Forces

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 2, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.

