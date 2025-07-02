AFU Air Force shoots down over 100 Shaheds using anti-drone drones – Ihnat

Soon, all Ukrainian Defense Forces units will be equipped with anti-drone units, including in rear cities.

According to Censor.NET, Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications at the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during an interview on the Radio Svoboda project Donbas Realii.

Previously, these units targeted reconnaissance drones, but they are now proving effective at destroying "Shaheds," Ihnat noted.

"They have already shot down a hundred. More precisely, the hundred mark was announced a few months ago, but now I believe the number is much higher. This area is developing," Ihnat said.

According to the Air Force representative, there are various interceptor UAVs—some of which are produced in Ukraine. Anti-drone drones, operated manually or via machine vision, can effectively intercept Shaheds.