Kyrylenko’s wife’s bail reduced from UAH 9 million to UAH 242 thousand

The HACC Appeals Chamber has reduced the bail for Alla, the wife of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, from UAH 9 million to UAH 242,000.

This was reported by the "HACC Decided" platform, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the complaint of the prosecutor, who asked to increase the bail to UAH 11 million, was denied.

At the same time, the court upheld the defence's appeal.

As a result, a new ruling was issued, which set bail for the suspect at UAH 242,000.

Earlier, the NABU and the SAPO served Pavlo Kyrylenko's wife with a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a bail of UAH 9 million on the wife of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Alla.

Kyrylenko's case

On December 9, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they had completed an investigation into Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, who is suspected of illicit enrichment worth UAH 72 million and declaring false information.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2020 to 2023, while serving as the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Kyrylenko purchased 21 properties and a luxury car, registering them in the names of his wife's relatives.

