EU will continue supporting Ukraine despite US aid pause – European Commission

The European Union has expressed its readiness to continue close cooperation with the United States and other partners to further support Ukraine, despite reports of a suspension of American defense aid.

This was stated by Anitta Hipper, spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs and Security, according to Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

She emphasized that amid the escalation of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and population—which demonstrate Moscow’s lack of intention to end the war—the EU considers it critically important to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

"For the EU, it is essential to strengthen Ukraine so it can effectively defend itself against Russia’s aggressive war," Hipper said.

Read more: Beijing to continue supporting negotiations and political resolution of "Ukraine crisis" – Wang Yi

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

Read more: Pentagon offers Trump options for military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon spokesman Parnell