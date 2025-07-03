Zelenskyy: Today in Denmark we will discuss Hungary’s blockage of Ukraine’s EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he plans to discuss with partners the situation regarding the stalled negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

The head of state said this during his visit to Copenhagen, reports Censor.NET citing EP.

"We will talk about the clusters, when we can open them. Technically, we are ready to open three clusters. We want to open one cluster soon. But, as you know, there are political, purely political, blockages. We will discuss this with partners today," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the meetings in Denmark will also cover strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

It is known that the actual start of the negotiation process is being blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who uses Ukraine’s EU integration issue in domestic political rhetoric. Denmark, as the country assuming the EU Council presidency, has announced intentions to pressure Budapest to unblock the process.

