110th SMB Chief of Staff Valerii Mirzaiev and Deputy Commander Dmytro Romaniuk killed in Russian strike

Two senior officers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) killed in a Russian missile strike on Huliaipole, Dnipropetrovsk region

The death of Valerii Mirzaiev was reported by volunteer Yuliia Tolmacheva

"You always said, ‘We’ll break through!’ Sadly, you have now found eternal life in the army of heaven. Rest in peace, my friend; eternal memory and honour to you. My condolences to his wife Aliona and the family."

A farewell ceremony for Colonel Mirzaiev is being held today in Konotop.

The deputy commander of the 110th Brigade, Dmytro Romaniuk, was also killed in the Russian strike, said soldier Yehor Firsov.

"A very talented logistician. In 2022-2023, they did amazing things that helped the 110th Brigade stay in Avdiivka for so long. Despite his youth, his comrades respectfully called him Viktorovych. He managed to do a lot for the legendary 110th Brigade," he said.

On the morning of 1 July, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region. This is where Huliaypole is located.

It is known that the Russian attack killed the commander of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, Colonel Serhii Zakharevych.

