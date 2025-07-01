Commander of 110th SMB Zakharevych killed in Russian strike on Huliaipole, Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Colonel Serhii Zakharevych, commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General-Khorunzhyi Marko Bezruchko, was killed in a Russian missile strike on Huliaipole in the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address.

According to him, rescue operations continued throughout the day following the missile strike on Huliaipole. There are casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

"The commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Zakharevych, was killed, along with other soldiers from the brigade. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. A full investigation into the circumstances of this strike is underway—I’m awaiting the report. Everyone who was wounded—it was a missile strike—is receiving the necessary medical assistance," Zelenskyy said.

He added that more than 30 people were injured: "We will definitely respond to the Russians for this strike."

Additionally, the 110th Brigade has officially confirmed the death of its commander for the first time.

"He was a brave warrior, a true officer and commander whom others trusted with their lives. Always beside his soldiers—not in headquarters, but on the front line. Calm, determined, principled. A man who held the line not only by order, but by personal example. He was respected and looked up to. His death is a painful loss for everyone who served alongside him," the brigade stated.

It is worth noting that Colonel Zakharevych took command of the 110th Brigade in February 2025. Prior to that, he served as deputy commander of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and also held positions in the 30th Mechanized Brigade and the 1st Separate Tank Brigade.

Serhii Zakharevych was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 3rd Class, in March 2015, and the 2nd Class of the same order in July 2022.

On the morning of July 1, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region—where Huliaipole is located.