Shelling of Kirovohrad region
Shahed attack in Kirovohrad region: woman wounded, house damaged

The Shahed attack on the Kirovohrad region. What is known about the consequences

Russian occupiers attacked Kirovohrad region with dozens of drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Andrii Raikovych, Censor.NET informs.

"A residential building in the Znamianska community was partially damaged. A 52-year-old woman sustained minor injuries. She was provided with the necessary medical care. Her health is not in danger. The damaged house will be inspected by a commission," the statement said.

As a reminder, Russian occupiers have been attacking Ukraine with hundreds of UAVs and missiles of various types since the evening of 3 July.

Read more: Railway infrastructure damaged within city limits of Kyiv: changes to train schedule, - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

