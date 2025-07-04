I’m very disappointed with conversation I had today with President Putin, he doesn’t want to stop - Trump

US President Donald Trump does not believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to stop.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, he said this before leaving Iowa.

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin... I'm just saying I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad," the US leader said.

Trump also said that he would later have a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Putin had the previously announced phone conversation on 3 July. They talked, in particular, about the "urgent ceasefire".

Trump said he did't make any progress on ending the war during his conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

