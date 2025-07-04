ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13624 visitors online
News Trump and Putin’s conversation
11 563 81

I’m very disappointed with conversation I had today with President Putin, he doesn’t want to stop - Trump

Trump says he is disappointed with his conversation with Putin

US President Donald Trump does not believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to stop.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, he said this before leaving Iowa.

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin... I'm just saying I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad," the US leader said.

Trump also said that he would later have a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Putin had the previously announced phone conversation on 3 July. They talked, in particular, about the "urgent ceasefire".

Trump said he did't make any progress on ending the war during his conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Putin attacks Ukraine immediately after conversation with Trump, demonstrating his contempt for US - Sybiha

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3440) Trump Donald (1873)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 