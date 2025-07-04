Putin attacks Ukraine immediately after conversation with Trump, demonstrating his contempt for US - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for the imposition of the toughest sanctions against Russia after the night attack by the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry.

"It was a terrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst ever. Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles hit the Ukrainian capital. Immediately after Putin's conversation with President Trump. And he is doing this on purpose. No more waiting! Putin is clearly demonstrating his complete disregard for the United States and all those who have called for an end to the war," the foreign minister emphasized.

Sibiga said that Moscow should be punished with the harshest sanctions without delay.

See more: 2 out of 11 missiles and 476 out of 539 UAVs destroyed by air defence, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

"Ukraine must be provided with all the necessary means for self-defense. Wrong decisions can only encourage the aggressor to escalate terror. Every criminal regime in the world is now closely watching Putin's actions and reactions to them. If he gets away with it, everyone will get a very clear message.

It is enough to wait for peace. We need to act to achieve peace. Peace through strength," he concluded.

Read: Ushakov: Putin offered Trump to exchange films about 'traditional values'

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had the previously announced phone conversation on July 3. They talked, in particular, about the "early cessation of hostilities."

Trump said he made no progress on ending the war during his conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Also read: Macron told Merz about his call to Putin