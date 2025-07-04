Russians carried out airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: production workshops damaged

Today, July 4, Russian troops attacked industrial facilities in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with FAB-250 aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka Сity Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy continues to mercilessly attack our community. Today at 11:00 a.m., our city suffered another treacherous airstrike. The enemy used FAB-250 aerial bombs with UMPK modules, targeting industrial facilities of our community," the statement reads.

It is noted that two production workshops were damaged as a result of the strikes. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

"But these strikes once again prove that the enemy has no moral restraints. He deliberately destroys critical infrastructure, ruins our economy, and tries to deprive us of the right to a peaceful life.

Dear residents! We understand how difficult it is to leave your home, but safety comes first. The enemy does not abide by any norms or rules of war. A strike can happen at any moment, anywhere. We ask you not to ignore the threat and to consider evacuation to safer regions," urged the head of the CMA.

