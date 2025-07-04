Russian attack on Poltava on 3 July: number of wounded rises to 64

The number of people injured in Poltava has increased as a result of a Russian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Poltava regional police.

"According to updated data, two people were killed and 64 others sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the shelling of Poltava by enemy UAVs," the report said.

Among the victims are civilians, including those who were near the buildings where the drones hit.

The greatest destruction was recorded in the area of the Poltava United City Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS). Private residential buildings were also partially damaged.

Operational services are continuing to work on the ground, and the police and specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine are documenting the consequences of the attack as a war crime.

As a reminder, on the morning of 3 July, Russians attacked Poltava with drones. Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, clarified that there were two hits on the buildings of the TCR in Poltava: one on the territory of the Poltava City TCR and SS, and the other on the territory of the Poltava Regional TCR and SS.