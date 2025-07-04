Unmanned Systems Forces show strike on facilities producing warheads for Shahed drones near Moscow. VIDEO

The Moscow-region Research Institute of Applied Chemistry, struck on 4 July in a #DeepStrike carried out by operators of the 14th Separate UAS Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, is a critical enterprise of Russia’s defense-industrial complex.

This is stated in a statement by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Besides manufacturing thermobaric warheads for Shahed "kamikaze" drones, the institute developed incendiary mixtures for thermobaric charges that form the basis of munitions for the TOS-1 Buratino and TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems.

"Neutralising such facilities weakens the production capacity of Russia’s defence-industrial complex and reduces the aggressor state’s overall military potential," the Unmanned Systems Forces stressed.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 4 July, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, acting in coordination with other components of the Defence Forces, struck JSC "FSTC Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" (Sergiev Posad, Moscow region, Russian Federation).