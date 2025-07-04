Enemy drone movement detected in Kyiv region: air defense systems in action

On the evening of July 4, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region with strike drones. Air defense forces are active in the area.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

"Kyiv region! Enemy UAV activity detected! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not photograph or film our defenders at work," the statement reads.

Residents were urged to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends.

Earlier reports stated that on the evening of July 4, Russian occupiers launched strike drones across Ukraine.

