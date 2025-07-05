Putin realizes risk of new sanctions on Russia -Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is concerned about possible sanctions against Russia and understands their likelihood.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was stated by US President Donald Trump.

He noted that he had discussed sanctions with the head of the Kremlin.

"We talk a lot about sanctions. Putin is not happy about them. He has managed to cope with the sanctions, but these sanctions are quite tough. He understands that new sanctions can be imposed. He is a professional," the US president said.

At the same time, Trump emphasized that he treats the Russian Federation more harshly than Iran or any other country.

Separately, the US president said that during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he discussed the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

