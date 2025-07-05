292 out of 322 UAVs neutralized by air defense - Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC

On the night of July 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 322 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. Launches were recorded from Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main target of the attack was the city of Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytsky region.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

As of 09.30 a.m., the air defense neutralized 292 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types). 157 were shot down by firepower, 135 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 4 locations, and downed aircraft (wreckage) fell in 6 locations.

Read more: Enemy drone movement detected in Kyiv region: air defense systems in action