News Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
Units of Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed 750 enemy targets per day. ІНФОГРАФІКА

The work of the Unmanned Systems Forces

During the day of 04.07-05.07, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 750 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

As noted, the following were destroyed:

  • 126 units of personnel, of which 65 were eliminated;
  • 61 vehicles and 18 motorcycles;
  • 18 artillery systems, 4 armored vehicles and 5 tanks.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,025,260 people (+1,050 per day), 10,990 tanks, 29,921 artillery systems, 22,953 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Робота Сил безпілотних систем за добу

In addition, 52 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 21 UAV operators' takeoff points were destroyed.

Author: 

elimination (5431) Unmanned Systems Forces (97)
