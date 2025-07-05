Units of Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed 750 enemy targets per day. ІНФОГРАФІКА
During the day of 04.07-05.07, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 750 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
As noted, the following were destroyed:
- 126 units of personnel, of which 65 were eliminated;
- 61 vehicles and 18 motorcycles;
- 18 artillery systems, 4 armored vehicles and 5 tanks.
In addition, 52 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 21 UAV operators' takeoff points were destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password