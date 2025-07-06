Russian troops have advanced near Popiv Yar, Yalta, Tolstoy, and Vesele - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Popiv Yar (village of Illinivska village community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Yalta (village of Komarska village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Tolstoy (village of Komarska village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Vesele (village of Komarska village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

