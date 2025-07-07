Russians strike at Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 6 July, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

UAVs in the north of Donetsk region, heading west;

UAVs in the south of Kherson region, heading west, vector of movement the Black Sea.

Update on the movement of UAVs

UAVs in the west of Kharkiv region, heading west towards Poltava;

UAVs from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv region;

New groups of UAVs in the south of Kherson region, heading west, vector of movement the Black Sea.

Update as of 23:34

Hostile UAVs in the area of Pivdenne, direction is constantly changing;

UAVs in the waters of the Black Sea, course is variable.

Update as of 00:09

UAV groups in the north of Sumy region, heading west (Chernihiv region);

UAVs in the south of Sumy region, heading south (Poltava region);

The situation with UAVs in the Black Sea and near Pivdenne and Odesa remains unchanged.

