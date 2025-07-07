ENG
Russians strike at Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force (updated)

shaheds

On the evening of 6 July, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • UAVs in the north of Donetsk region, heading west;
  • UAVs in the south of Kherson region, heading west, vector of movement the Black Sea.

Update on the movement of UAVs

  • UAVs in the west of Kharkiv region, heading west towards Poltava;
  • UAVs from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv region;
  • New groups of UAVs in the south of Kherson region, heading west, vector of movement the Black Sea.

Update as of 23:34

  • Hostile UAVs in the area of Pivdenne, direction is constantly changing;
  • UAVs in the waters of the Black Sea, course is variable.

Update as of 00:09

  • UAV groups in the north of Sumy region, heading west (Chernihiv region);
  • UAVs in the south of Sumy region, heading south (Poltava region);
  • The situation with UAVs in the Black Sea and near Pivdenne and Odesa remains unchanged.

