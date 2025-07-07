Deputy Defence Minister Liev stole UAH 90 million on arms procurement - SSU’s suspicion. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General have exposed a former official of the Ministry of Defence who, together with his accomplices, embezzled more than UAH 90 million of budget funds during the purchase of anti-tank missile systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to media reports, this is the former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defence, Oleksandr Liev.

According to the investigation, in 2022-2023, the former head of a department of the Ministry of Defence signed a state contract with a Kyiv-based defence company to supply ATGMs for the frontline. Instead of combat-ready weapons, the company supplied the army with unusable systems. An independent expert examination initiated by the SSU confirmed that the supplied equipment did not meet the tactical and technical specifications.

The organiser of the scheme and two of his accomplices, the head of the contractor and his deputy, were exposed in Kyiv. SSU investigators served all three of them a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2 of Art. 114-1 - obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which led to grave consequences,

p. 5 of Art. 191 - misappropriation of property by abuse of office,

The suspects face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In a comment to Censor.NET, Liev said:

Since August 2022, I have been the Head of the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment. This department is responsible for arms procurement, development of state programmes and other tasks in the field of military and technical support. Facts about the contract for "Apilas" anti-tank missile systems, which the Armed Forces ordered back in March 2022 - 6 months before my appointment. On 28 March, a supply contract was signed between the Department and a state-owned specialised enterprise. On 23 June 2022 (two months before my appointment as head of the department), the cost of the goods under this contract was paid in full. On 18 August, a few days before my appointment, the goods were delivered and accepted by the military unit (military arsenal). The acceptance was carried out by a special commission of five armoury officers - this is a standard procedure. The act clearly states that the goods were inspected, they are of the first quality category, comply with the terms of the state contract and are fit for use. In October, I (as the head of the department) signed an accounting transfer and acceptance certificate. This is a standard document that confirms the completion of a transaction. I signed it on the basis of the conclusion of the gunsmiths' commission that the goods complied with the terms of the contract. I am convinced that the investigation will sort it out. I am ready to cooperate. I have a clear understanding that I acted within the law and I am ready to prove my case legally.

