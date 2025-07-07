Enemy deliberately attacks energy and gas facilities in Sumy region, - RMA

Almost 20 thousand consumers in 147 settlements of Sumy region are left without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is trying to deprive people of basic living conditions - they are deliberately hitting energy and gas facilities in Sumy region," the statement said.

As noted, the shelling left more than half a thousand consumers without electricity overnight. In the morning, power supply was restored in these settlements.

According to the regional power company, almost 20 thousand consumers in 147 settlements are still without power in the region. Some of them have no population. These are border areas where all residents have been evacuated.

Read more: Explosions rocked Sumy: Air Force warned of ballistic threat

New damage to gas facilities was also recorded. During the day, 7 more customers were left without gas.

It is reported that in total, more than 13 thousand consumers are without gas supply in the region. This is the cumulative figure for the entire period of the full-scale war.

"We are doing everything possible to restore electricity and gas supply to Sumy region residents as soon as the security situation allows," assured the head of the regional power distribution company.