Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: eight injured remain in hospital

Eight people among those injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia remain under medical supervision.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, burns, fractures: eight victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia remain under medical supervision," the statement said.

It is noted that a total of 20 victims needed medical assistance. Among them are two soldiers from the TCR.

Twelve people were sent for outpatient treatment after receiving the necessary medical care. The victims are receiving all the necessary assistance.

As a reminder, on the morning of July 7, 2025, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region, and the enemy attacked the region with attack drones.

On July 7, Russian troops carried out four drone strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR and SS. Soldiers of the security company were injured.