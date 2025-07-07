ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10148 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kharkiv region
769 2

Shahed attack on Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 71, one woman killed

Shahed attack on Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, 71 people were injured in Russian Shahed drone attacks on July 7, including seven children.

This was reported in a telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Now the number of victims has increased to 71 people, including 7 children. Unfortunately, another woman died in hospital," the message reads.

Earlier, it was reported that one of the victims of the Russian strike on 7 July on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv died in hospital.

On the morning of 7 July, Kharkiv was under attack by Russian attack drones.

Read more: Another attack by Shaheds in Kharkiv: seriously wounded woman dies in hospital

Author: 

Kharkiv (1360) atack (186) Shahed (766) Kharkivska region (770) Kharkivskyy district (256)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 