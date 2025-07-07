Shahed attack on Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 71, one woman killed

In Kharkiv, 71 people were injured in Russian Shahed drone attacks on July 7, including seven children.

This was reported in a telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Now the number of victims has increased to 71 people, including 7 children. Unfortunately, another woman died in hospital," the message reads.

Earlier, it was reported that one of the victims of the Russian strike on 7 July on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv died in hospital.

On the morning of 7 July, Kharkiv was under attack by Russian attack drones.

Read more: Another attack by Shaheds in Kharkiv: seriously wounded woman dies in hospital