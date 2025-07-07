"Shaheds" attacked Kharkiv again. "Arrivals" in residential areas, 16 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Kharkiv is under attack by Russian strike drones.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is being attacked again by enemy drones - "shaheds" are flying over the city. Be careful!" - he said.

The mayor also reported an explosion in Kharkiv.

It is known that several more Shaheds are entering the city.

"Three arrivals are approximately in the Kholodnohirsk district," the mayor said.

According to preliminary information, the arrivals are in residential areas of the city.

According to preliminary information, there are injured in Kharkiv as a result of the last six arrivals, the mayor added.

A house is on fire in the private sector of Kholodnohirskyi district.

The mayor said that 16 people were injured in the latest strike on Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service said that residential, administrative and warehouse buildings, commercial facilities and cars were targeted by the enemy. There were several fires. Residential buildings and cars were on fire.

