Norway to join EU sanctions against two Russian companies involved in intelligence activities

On Monday, July 7, the Norwegian government decided to add two Russian fishing companies to the national sanctions list, which were previously sanctioned by the European Union. These are the Russian companies Norebo Holding and Murman Sea Food.

"With this decision, Norway joins the sanctions adopted by the EU on 20 May, just as it previously joined other EU sanctions against Russia. Listing these entities aligns with Norway’s security interests," the statement said.

It is noted that the Russian companies Norebo Holding and Murman Seafood operate in the fishing industry. However, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated that the two companies are involved in intelligence activities targeting European critical infrastructure.

"Such activity could lay the groundwork for future sabotage operations and threaten Norway’s vital security interests," the diplomat said.

The Norwegian government added that the final imposition of sanctions on Norebo Holding and Murman Seafood will take place once domestic legal procedures are completed.

