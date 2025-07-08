Arson of warehouse with Starlink for Ukraine: three men convicted in UK

On July 8, a court in London found three men associated with the Russian PMC Wagner guilty of setting fire to facilities that stored satellite equipment from Starlink for Ukraine.

This is reported by The Guardian and Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The incident occurred on March 20, 2024, during which a fire broke out in two industrial buildings in east London.

British officials said that the attack was organized on the orders of the Russian PMC Wagner and was another manifestation of Moscow's criminal activity in the UK.

The court said that the fire in the warehouse where Starlink for Ukraine was stored caused about £1 million (over $1.3 million) in damage.

During the hearing at the Old Bailey court, the prosecutor said that the arson in the industrial area in east London was organized by 21-year-old Dylan Earle. He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and an offense under the National Security Act. Earle became the first person convicted under this law, which came into effect last year.

Read more: UK imposes new sanctions on Russia over chemical weapons use in Ukraine

According to the prosecutor, Earle deliberately acted on the orders of the Wagner group, a banned terrorist organization, and knew that he was acting against Ukraine and in the interests of Russia.

Nii Kojo Mensah, 23, Jakeem Rose, 23, and Ugnius Asmen, 20, were found guilty of aggravated arson. Another defendant, 61-year-old Paul English, was acquitted on the same charge.

Two more defendants: Dmitrius Paulauskas, 23, and Ashton Evans, 20, denied knowing about the terrorist acts but failing to report them. Evans was found guilty on one count and acquitted on the second, while Paulauskas was fully acquitted.