8 dead and 3 wounded: Russia attacked Donetsk region with drones and aircraft. VIDEO
Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region, killing 8 people and injuring 3.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the enemy attacked Rodynske with FPV drones. The strikes killed 5 people and destroyed 2 civilian cars.
"Kostiantynivka suffered two air strikes - 3 people were killed and 1 wounded, 21 private houses, administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged," the report says.
In the Zvanivska community, Russians used a drone to hit a vehicle delivering humanitarian aid to residents of this frontline community. Two drivers of the vehicle were injured.
