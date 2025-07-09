Explosions occurred in Kharkiv region. Threat of ballistics
Explosions occurred in the Kharkiv region during an alarm
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
There were at least two explosions in total.
The Air Force warned of a high-speed target being launched toward Chuhuiv/Kharkiv.
