Explosions occurred in Kharkiv region. Threat of ballistics

The shelling of the Kharkiv region on July 9, 2025. What is known

Explosions occurred in the Kharkiv region during an alarm

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

There were at least two explosions in total.

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target being launched toward Chuhuiv/Kharkiv.

