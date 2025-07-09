112 combat engagements were registered, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 112 combat engagements have been recorded at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fighting in the north

The following border settlements suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation: Liskivshchyna, Hirsk in the Chernihiv region; Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Pokrovka, Prohres, Bobylivka, Luhivka, Vysoke, Myropillia in the Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

Seven firefights took place in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out five air strikes, dropped a total of nine guided aerial bombs and fired 170 artillery rounds, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops stopped five aggressor attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe and in the direction of Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka. The towns of Okhrimivka, Kruhle, Odradne and Artilne were hit by air strikes.

Three occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk direction since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka and in the direction of Novoosynove. One firefight is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Serebrianka. Four firefights are currently underway.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted six offensives in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhnekamianske and Vyimka since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four occupants' attempts to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyno, and two more engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Popov Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka and towards the settlements of Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, and Rodynske.

The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 32 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing. Shakhove, Poltavka, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhyi Yar and Pokrovsk came under air strikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 17 times near Yalta, Myrne, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole. Eleven firefights are still ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Verbove came under an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Novodanylivka. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance, but failed. The town of Odradokamianka was hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.