Sixty-seven enemy attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in Kursk region - General Staff.

In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day, 8 July 2025.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using eight missiles, as well as 83 air strikes, including 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,928 attacks, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,928 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Plavni, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka and Lviv, Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck two artillery systems, 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and one enemy control point.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1 , 050 people. Ukrainian troops also neutralised five tanks, two armoured combat vehicles, 68 artillery systems, one air defence system, 227 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 119 vehicles, and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

The Situation in the North

As noted, 16 firefights took place on the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions yesterday. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 21 guided aerial bombs, and fired 326 artillery shells, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhansky sector, 11 firefights took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelenyi, Ambarne, and Kamianka yesterday.

Four occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Zahryzove, Stepova, Novoselivka, and Holubivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Liman sector 19 times. It tried to advance in the areas of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Ridkodub, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Shandryholove and Serednye.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defence positions four times near Ivan-Daryivka and in the direction of Serebrianka and Vyiimka.

Three firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the directions of Katerynivka and Oleksandr-Kalynove.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 67 aggressor attacks in the areas of Popov Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Razine, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Promin, Novosergiivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, Horikhove and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 36 enemy attacks near the towns of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrne, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once near Malynivka in the Huliaipillia sector.

Russian occupants did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhiv sector.

Yesterday, in the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders once without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the aggressor's offensive potential in the rear.