Defense Forces neutralize 177 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of today, a total of 148 combat engagements have occurred. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Russian occupiers launched two missile and 52 airstrikes, using six missiles and dropping 77 guided bombs. Additionally, they deployed 1,113 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,126 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the North

On the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy conducted seven air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and fired 260 times, including five times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked 10 times in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne and Kamianka, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to attack in the areas of Zahryzove and Holubivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Defense Forces repelled 13 assaults near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Ridkodub, Hryhorivka, and toward Shandryholove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched four attacks near Ivano-Darivka and in the directions of Serebrianka and Vyiimka. One engagement is still underway.

Since the start of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked toward Stupochky and Bila Hora. Ukrainian units repelled all three attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, nine combat engagements occurred today. The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the directions of Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has launched 51 attacks near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, Horikhove, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy’s pressure, with six combat engagements still ongoing.

Preliminary data indicate that 177 occupiers were neutralized today in this area, of whom 118 were eliminated. Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed one armored personnel carrier, one vehicle, 13 units of motorized equipment, one artillery gun, 11 drones, two trench electronic warfare systems, and one UAV control antenna. Furthermore, a vehicle, five artillery pieces, and a mortar of the Russian occupiers were damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrne, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and Novopil. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Defense Forces are repelling one enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Plavni but did not carry out any offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted once to approach Ukrainian defensive positions. Airstrikes targeted the areas of Mykolaivka and Lvove.

No significant changes in the situation have occurred on other directions.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 1st Separate Ivan Bohun Territorial Defense Brigade and the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment.