ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10351 visitors online
News Attack of drones
2 139 3

Russians launched "shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Force

shaheds

On the evening of July 9, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • Group of enemy UAVs from Bryansk region, Russia to the north of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions!

Read more: There were about 300 "Shaheds" today, rest are UAV simulators - Ihnat

Author: 

Air forces (1565) Shahed (778) war in Ukraine (3215)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 