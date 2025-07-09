2 139 3
Russians launched "shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Force
On the evening of July 9, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Group of enemy UAVs from Bryansk region, Russia to the north of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password