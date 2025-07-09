Young man stepped on mine in Beryslav, Kherson region, he was hospitalized

On July 9, a young man stepped on mine in Beryslav, Kherson region, and was hospitalized.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

A local resident was injured in Beryslav due to the detonation of Russian explosives.

"The 22-year-old man stepped on a ‘Petal’ mine. He sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that on the afternoon of July 9, 2025, Russian forces struck the village of Pravdyne in Kherson region with a drone attack, killing a one-year-old boy.

