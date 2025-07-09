In June, every third enemy target - out of all those hit by Ukrainian Defense Forces - was accounted for by USF, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I heard an informative report from the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Major Robert Brovdi, who took up the task actively and productively. The synergy of the USF units and the Drone Line, combined into one grouping, gives a good result in terms of targets hit.

For example, in June, every third enemy target - out of all those destroyed by the Ukrainian Unmanned Forces - was accounted for by the USF. In total, over the previous month, the USF grouping hit more than 19,600 targets and destroyed 5,024. In particular, 88 Russian tanks, 129 armored personnel carriers, 427 artillery systems, and 31 MLRS were neutralized.

Read more: Defence forces hold back significant enemy group in border area. Enemy will not rest there, - Syrskyi

As for the enemy's personnel, our USF grouping has accounted for a total of more than 4,500 Russians who were disabled. Of these, 2548 were eliminated.

Among the most effective units are the Birds of Madiar, Phoenix, Achilles, Nemesis, Steppe Predators, and Rarog," said Syrskyi.

Other reports concerned the manning and capability acquisition of the USF units and preparation of calculations; analysis of the effectiveness of the use of unmanned maritime systems in the Black Sea operational area; changes in the use of enemy electronic warfare, the use of interceptor drones, etc.